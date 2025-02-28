Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Captivision Stock Performance
NASDAQ CAPTW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 5,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Captivision has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.
