Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of Home Depot FY2026 Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $14.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $390.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.27 and a 200 day moving average of $398.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.