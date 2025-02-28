Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

AMRX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 62,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $501,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,968,886 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,776.86. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

