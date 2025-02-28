Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.25. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

