Haleon (LON:HLN) Posts Earnings Results

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haleon had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.54%.
Haleon Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of LON:HLN traded up GBX 12.90 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 395.30 ($4.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,461,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,171,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 308.37 ($3.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.07). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19.
About Haleon
Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.
