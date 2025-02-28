Haleon (LON:HLN) Posts Earnings Results

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haleon had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

Haleon Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON:HLN traded up GBX 12.90 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 395.30 ($4.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,461,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,171,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 308.37 ($3.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.07). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

