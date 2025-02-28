JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Releases Earnings Results

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.36 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 94.75%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JGGI traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,611. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 511 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 614 ($7.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 594.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 578.06.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

A distinctive strategy for today’s marketsJPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Key points:

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

