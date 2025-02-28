Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Prio Stock Up 4.1 %

PTRRY traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.66. 8,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257. Prio has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39.

Prio Company Profile

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

