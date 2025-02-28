Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Prio Stock Up 4.1 %
PTRRY traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.66. 8,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257. Prio has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39.
Prio Company Profile
