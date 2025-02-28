Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Decreases By 71.6%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kion Group Price Performance
KIGRY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 19,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.97. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Kion Group
