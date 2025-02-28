Financial Analysis: BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $8.48 million 1.54 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $878.04 million 2.26 -$64.73 million ($1.58) -14.26

Analyst Recommendations

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BTC Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners -7.37% -72.27% 12.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

