General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,800. This trade represents a 63.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $192,031. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.