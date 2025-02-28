General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
General American Investors Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:GAM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $55.44.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
