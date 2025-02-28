SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 75,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in SJW Group by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in SJW Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SJW Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

