J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.850-10.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 billion.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. 702,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,490. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

