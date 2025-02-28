CIBC Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$170.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.44.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded down C$5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$155.47. 90,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.76. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$132.93 and a 1-year high of C$190.17.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.05, for a total transaction of C$1,355,126.28. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total transaction of C$106,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$147,199.19. This represents a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,526 shares of company stock worth $2,117,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

