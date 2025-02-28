CIBC Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$170.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.
KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KXS
Kinaxis Trading Down 3.2 %
Insider Activity at Kinaxis
In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.05, for a total transaction of C$1,355,126.28. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total transaction of C$106,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$147,199.19. This represents a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,526 shares of company stock worth $2,117,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.