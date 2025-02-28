Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$281.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$280.50.

TSE:BYD traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$243.19. 37,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,094. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$198.61 and a one year high of C$322.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$227.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$220.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

