Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.
SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$20.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
