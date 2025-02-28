Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$20.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.

SIA stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 445,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.62 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.12.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

