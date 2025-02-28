Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – February 28th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, and sale of automobiles, auto parts, and related services. They include original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and companies providing automotive-focused technologies or financing, and their performance is often influenced by factors like economic cycles, consumer demand, and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. 184,886,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,096,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.81.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.92. 56,284,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,720,945. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.91 and a 200-day moving average of $315.28. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.49, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,908,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,202,254. The company has a market capitalization of $934.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

