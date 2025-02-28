Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – February 28th

Alibaba Group, Autodesk, NetApp, Roblox, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the media and entertainment industry, including film studios, streaming services, television networks, music companies, gaming firms, and theme parks. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, content performance, and broader economic cycles, making them a distinct subset of the market known for both their creative innovation and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,080,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,338,645. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $14.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.80. 2,397,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,047. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.11 and a 200-day moving average of $286.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $20.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. 4,781,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 12 month low of $88.49 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 7,255,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,290,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 39,986,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,517,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

