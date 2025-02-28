Casino Stocks Worth Watching – February 28th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate gambling establishments, such as casinos, gaming resorts, and related entertainment venues. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the gaming industry’s revenue generation, which can be influenced by consumer spending, regulatory changes, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $276.96. The company had a trading volume of 698,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,774. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 1,458,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,753. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

See Also