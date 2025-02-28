Promising Healthcare Stocks To Research – February 28th

Alphabet, Salesforce, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. They represent an investment in companies that develop, produce, or distribute medical products and services, and their performance can be influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, technological innovations, and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,233,049. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day moving average is $176.06.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.53. 3,837,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,748. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $430.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.10 and its 200-day moving average is $557.79.

