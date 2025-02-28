Space Stocks To Follow Now – February 28th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Rocket Lab USA are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the space industry, including those involved in satellite technology, space exploration, and related aerospace services. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the growing commercial space market and the technological advancements driving exploration and innovation in space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $167.38. 22,912,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,293,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $511.49.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,317,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,066. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

