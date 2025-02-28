Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 10.48%.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,013. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -420.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

