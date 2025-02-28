Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Releases Earnings Results

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pantheon International had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

Shares of Pantheon International stock remained flat at GBX 324.50 ($4.09) during midday trading on Friday. 829,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.79. Pantheon International has a 12 month low of GBX 297 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 341 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

Pantheon International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.