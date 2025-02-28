Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Releases Earnings Results

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pantheon International had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 1.39%.
Pantheon International Stock Performance
Shares of Pantheon International stock remained flat at GBX 324.50 ($4.09) during midday trading on Friday. 829,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.79. Pantheon International has a 12 month low of GBX 297 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 341 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Pantheon International Company Profile
