Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.080-0.080 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 13,855,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,229. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

