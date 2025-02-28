Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 28th (AAOI, AAON, ABCL, ACEL, ACHC, ACHR, ADSK, ADTN, AFL, AIN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 28th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price raised by Raymond James to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $44.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $385.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $335.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $336.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $350.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $675.00 to $704.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $723.00 to $741.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $717.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $47.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $124.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $825.00 to $650.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $418.00 to $450.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $202.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $351.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $400.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $136.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $3.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $77.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $105.00 to $110.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $16.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $114.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $109.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $130.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $153.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $91.00 to $68.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $188.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $259.00 to $313.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $304.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $7.25 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target increased by Stephens from $210.00 to $223.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $108.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $45.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $350.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $20.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $148.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

