Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 28th (AAOI, AAON, ABCL, ACEL, ACHC, ACHR, ADSK, ADTN, AFL, AIN)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 28th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price raised by Raymond James to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $44.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $385.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $335.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $336.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $350.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $675.00 to $704.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $723.00 to $741.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $717.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $47.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $124.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $825.00 to $650.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $418.00 to $450.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $202.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $351.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $400.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $136.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $3.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $77.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $105.00 to $110.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $16.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $114.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $109.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $130.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $153.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $91.00 to $68.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $188.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $259.00 to $313.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $304.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $7.25 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target increased by Stephens from $210.00 to $223.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $108.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $45.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $350.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $20.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $148.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.