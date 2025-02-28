Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.21 ($6.47) and traded as high as €6.85 ($7.14). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.85 ($7.14), with a volume of 9,018,093 shares traded.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
