Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $10.22. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 101,182 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

