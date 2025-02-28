BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.61 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 157.60 ($1.99). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 157.60 ($1.99), with a volume of 15,171,605 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.61. The stock has a market cap of £15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,757.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58.

In other news, insider Alex Chisholm bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($53,314.85). 43.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

