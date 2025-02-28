BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.27. 40,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 68,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $220.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

