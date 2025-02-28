Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.20. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 822 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 15.1 %
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
