OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 560.0% in February

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.