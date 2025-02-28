Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 512.0% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 1,366,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,477. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

