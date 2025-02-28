NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

NBPVF stock remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

