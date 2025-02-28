SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $52.33. 75,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

