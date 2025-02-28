Pearson (LON:PSON) Releases Earnings Results

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pearson had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of LON PSON traded up GBX 26 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,361.50 ($17.16). The company had a trading volume of 4,675,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,816. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,309.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.47. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 925.20 ($11.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,401 ($17.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Pearson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pearson news, insider Sherry Coutu bought 731 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,282 ($16.16) per share, with a total value of £9,371.42 ($11,811.72). Also, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.33), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,273,931.74). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($17.65) to GBX 1,450 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSON

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.