First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.860-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

First Advantage Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE FA traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 491.33 and a beta of 1.17. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.