QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

