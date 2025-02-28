Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VOO stock opened at $537.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

