Argyle Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

