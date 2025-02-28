Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

