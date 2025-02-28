Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 5,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.