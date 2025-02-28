U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.49. 4,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 12,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

