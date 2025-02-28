Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 million and a PE ratio of -48.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalink Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globalink Investment stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.66% of Globalink Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.