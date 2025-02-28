Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 16,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 57,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Solvay Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Solvay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.0991 dividend. This is an increase from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

