iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,207. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

