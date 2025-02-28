Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 117,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 44,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

