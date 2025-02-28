Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Critical Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRMLW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,215. Critical Metals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. operates as a mining exploration and development company. It owns interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, Austria. Critical Metals Corp. is based in New York, New York. Critical Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited.

