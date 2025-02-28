Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Critical Metals Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CRMLW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,215. Critical Metals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Critical Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.