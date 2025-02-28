Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Distoken Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Distoken Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distoken Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 4.12% of Distoken Acquisition worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

