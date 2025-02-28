bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.96%.
bpost NV/SA Stock Performance
bpost NV/SA stock remained flat at $1.91 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. bpost NV/SA has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $382.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
bpost NV/SA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than bpost NV/SA
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.