Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. 670,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

