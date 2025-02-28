Hosking Partners LLP Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $245.12 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average of $240.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.